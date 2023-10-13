J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $4,832,510 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Shares of ACN opened at $304.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.75. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

