J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 688,938,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $520,181,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5,751.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 6,551,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 176.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,910,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average of $36.87. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

