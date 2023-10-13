J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.35.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

