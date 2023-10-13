J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $28.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

