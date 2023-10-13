J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 202.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $12,627,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.68.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile
