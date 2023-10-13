J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,317,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,755,959,000 after purchasing an additional 642,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,441,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,560,000 after acquiring an additional 86,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,447,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,847,000 after acquiring an additional 829,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.89.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $50.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average is $58.78. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.10%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

