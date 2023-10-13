J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,276,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,453,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,609 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,476,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,900,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG opened at $60.57 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.54.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,474 shares of company stock valued at $544,647 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

