J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,750 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 996.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,455,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,704 shares during the period. Stonebridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 231.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,129,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,495 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,106 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,254,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $15.76 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.