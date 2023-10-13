J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 34,349 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 59.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,349 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,454 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,095,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.78. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.