J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 4,893 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Wedbush upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

AMD stock opened at $108.79 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,436.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

