J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 663 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTYFree Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 61,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

