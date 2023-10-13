Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Chairman Mark T. Mondello Sells 60,000 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $8,089,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,025,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,095,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jabil Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JBL opened at $139.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.48.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,686,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

