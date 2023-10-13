Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires 10,299 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 108.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,834 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.71. 510,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,930,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.55. The company has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

