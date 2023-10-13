Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires 22,844 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 317.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,844 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 273.4% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.99. 526,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,068. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.62. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $58.21 and a 12 month high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

