Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $9.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.43. 5,005,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,759. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Edward Jones raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar General from $142.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.