Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,339 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JNPR stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.68. 555,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $25,182.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,219.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $150,456.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 907,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,566,705.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $25,182.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,219.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $789,278. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on JNPR. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

