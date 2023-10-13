Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 13,362 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 51,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.0% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.1% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $2,525,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 658,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,148,000 after acquiring an additional 58,806 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MCHP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MCHP traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.21. 568,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,715,456. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average of $81.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.