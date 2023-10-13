Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,345 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Oracle by 34.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $327,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 8.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,053,836. The stock has a market cap of $295.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.00. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $64.21 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

