Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,003 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.45.
Starbucks Stock Performance
SBUX traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $91.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.35. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
