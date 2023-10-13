Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 43,095 Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IOT. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IOT traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,438. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.24.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $219.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. On average, analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $208,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 813,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,369,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 13,709 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $373,570.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 335,113 shares in the company, valued at $9,131,829.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $208,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 813,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,369,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,605,409 shares of company stock valued at $70,612,439. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

