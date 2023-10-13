Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,029 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,029 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after buying an additional 213,151,613 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,964,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,858,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Fortinet Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.38. 4,084,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,434,025. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average of $66.54. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,338,675. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.