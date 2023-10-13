Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 9,094 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,094 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $2,798,000. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 75.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.9% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of CFR traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.11. 91,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,762. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.27. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CFR

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.