Jackson Square Capital LLC Boosts Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 154.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,496 shares during the period. Rogers Communications accounts for about 2.3% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,059.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 796.6% in the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCI traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $39.02. 69,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,641. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.52. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

