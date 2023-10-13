Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys 163 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $456.90. 288,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,357. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.05. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $463.45. The company has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,310 shares of company stock valued at $28,306,037. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

