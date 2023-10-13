Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,916 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Splunk by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Splunk by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Splunk by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.02. The company had a trading volume of 872,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,730. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $148.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. Splunk’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,550,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,962 shares of company stock worth $3,363,113 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SPLK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Argus cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPLK

Splunk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.