Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,776 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,776 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in ANSYS by 93,751.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,867,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,755,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,226,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,070,657,000 after acquiring an additional 430,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,244,000 after acquiring an additional 90,769 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $620,366,000 after acquiring an additional 38,946 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,900,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,954 shares of company stock worth $8,512,235 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Stock Down 2.3 %

ANSYS stock traded down $7.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.67. 77,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,649. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $351.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.45.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

