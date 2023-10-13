Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,533 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,335,000 after purchasing an additional 624,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,163,000 after purchasing an additional 38,884 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.30.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.78, for a total transaction of $738,666.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,797,245.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,358 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $194.01. 182,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,787. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.83 and a 12 month high of $209.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.47 and a 200-day moving average of $182.89.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

