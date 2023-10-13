Jackson Square Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $384.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,639. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $373.80 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $416.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.78.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

