Jackson Square Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 89.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,113 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after buying an additional 531,666,682 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 360.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,347. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.50 and a 12 month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

