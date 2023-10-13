Jackson Square Capital LLC Decreases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up 1.7% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.10.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.6 %

SNPS traded down $8.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $488.11. The stock had a trading volume of 169,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,793. The company has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $452.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.90. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $269.88 and a one year high of $502.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.