Jackson Square Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 15,213,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $842,085,000 after acquiring an additional 41,686 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.60. 976,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average of $59.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.23.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.6744 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.