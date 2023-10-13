Jackson Square Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in MetLife by 41.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 116,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 34,248 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MetLife by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.55. 628,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,751,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 80.93%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

