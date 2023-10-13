Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.67. 144,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.95. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $191.41.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. TheStreet raised Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ECL

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.