Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 78.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PODD. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.07.

Insulet Price Performance

Insulet stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,614. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 143.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.21.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.97 million. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.