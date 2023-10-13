Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $11.10 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 4.5% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.09.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 908,246 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,990,577 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $604.22. 1,979,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,299. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97. The company has a market cap of $573.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

