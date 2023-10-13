Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $247,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Newmont by 177.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

NEM traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $39.46. 4,985,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,983,441. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $42.86. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.66%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

Get Our Latest Report on Newmont

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.