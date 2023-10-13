Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $5.74 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 2.3% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Micron Technology by 58,309.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $259,034,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.71. 2,502,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,637,188. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.74.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $498,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,470,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $498,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,470,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,123 shares of company stock valued at $16,680,740. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.46.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

