Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $524,000 Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 148.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,220 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.35. 195,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 16.59. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $60.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.03 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 19.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, CMO Robert Janssen sold 1,755 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $26,342.55. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynavax Technologies news, CMO Robert Janssen sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $26,342.55. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at $749,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $21,585,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 915,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,652,288 shares of company stock valued at $23,845,859 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories

