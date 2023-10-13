Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $574,000 Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,968 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $66.29. The company had a trading volume of 338,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,600. The stock has a market cap of $162.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.27. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $67.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.61 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

