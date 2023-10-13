Jackson Square Capital LLC Increases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $77.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,654,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.23.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

View Our Latest Report on GILD

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.