Jackson Square Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 153.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,860 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 1.7% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 1.3 %

Stryker stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.11. 569,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,155. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $306.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.77.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

