Jackson Square Capital LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dream Finders Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 63.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 27,149 shares during the last quarter. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.66. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 41.14% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $942.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DFH shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Finders Homes

In other news, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 7,624 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $221,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,981.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dream Finders Homes news, Director Len Sturm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $221,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,981.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

