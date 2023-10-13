Jackson Square Capital LLC Invests $248,000 in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $223,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,873.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 67,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.35. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average is $42.82. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James cut shares of EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.81.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

