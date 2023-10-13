Jackson Square Capital LLC Invests $4.64 Million in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,000. Chubb makes up about 1.9% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 0.4% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 414,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Chubb by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 23,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 50,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,649. The company has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.29. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 24.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

