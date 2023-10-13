Jackson Square Capital LLC Lowers Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,983 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NET. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Cloudflare by 11.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $3,024,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,532,083.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $1,083,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,014,218.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $3,024,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,532,083.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 594,292 shares of company stock worth $37,138,144 in the last three months. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Cloudflare Trading Down 2.6 %

Cloudflare stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.01. The company had a trading volume of 759,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,124. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $76.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

