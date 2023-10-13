Jackson Square Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 225.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $9.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $645.44. 264,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $312.71 and a one year high of $726.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $655.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $608.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.83 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.