Jackson Square Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $8.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $551.89. The company had a trading volume of 239,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,732. The company has a market capitalization of $112.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.90 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.74.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total value of $668,968.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total value of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,350.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total transaction of $368,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.79.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

