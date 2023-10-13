Jackson Square Capital LLC Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000. Wayfair makes up approximately 1.1% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 88,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $437,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 173,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on W shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wayfair from $39.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Wayfair from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wayfair from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.93. 1,294,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,141,863. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average is $55.05.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,587 shares in the company, valued at $16,964,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $49,634.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,964,554.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $4,138,054 over the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

