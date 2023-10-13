Jackson Square Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,514 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $204.75. 918,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,721,508. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.31. The company has a market cap of $199.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total value of $3,097,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,266,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,615,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total value of $3,097,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,266,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,615,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total transaction of $567,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,979,559.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 664,304 shares of company stock valued at $142,849,894. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

