Jackson Square Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,073 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.1 %

BHP Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,466. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHP. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

